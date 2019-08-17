Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,230 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

RE traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.29. 169,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.81. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $201.09 and a one year high of $260.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

