Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.85 Million Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.