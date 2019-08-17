Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,192,000 after acquiring an additional 178,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $408,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.45.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 697,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,837. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $261.05. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

