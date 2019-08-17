Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 7,680 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,829,000 after acquiring an additional 412,064 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 15,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chubb by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after purchasing an additional 353,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.40. 1,268,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $726,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,821 shares of company stock valued at $53,008,187. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

