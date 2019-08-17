Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intuit by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,241,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 26,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 898,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,611,000 after purchasing an additional 416,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 27,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 364,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 362,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.06 and a 200 day moving average of $256.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

