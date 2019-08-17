Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22,243.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 43,882 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,334. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

