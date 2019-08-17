SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.68

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and traded as low as $27.22. SolGold shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 3,988,155 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.66 million and a P/E ratio of -33.63.

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,347.84).

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

