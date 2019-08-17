Social Send Trading 14% Lower This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $159,016.00 and $29.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016475 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003049 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.