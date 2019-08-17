Snovian.Space Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $233,405.00 and $55.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.05082524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000171 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 630,390,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,991,041 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

