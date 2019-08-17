SmileyCoin (SMLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $296.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $111,818.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.