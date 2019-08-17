Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich Sells 999 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. 1,522,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,014. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $12,178,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 88,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.