Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SFNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,865. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,411.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 204.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $1,338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $8,183,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.