Silent Notary (SNTR) One Day Volume Tops $114,698.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $446,050.00 and approximately $114,698.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOPBTC, DEx.top and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00268916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01302824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, YoBit, TOPBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

