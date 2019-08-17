Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 44.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $178.19. 1,863,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,289. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.11.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

