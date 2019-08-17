Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Republic Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.92. 1,149,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,641. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

