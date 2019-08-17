Sigma Planning Corp Buys 557 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 25,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

