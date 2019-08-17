Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

