Short Interest in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declines By 8.2%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,657,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 8,337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

