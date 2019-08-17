Short Interest in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Decreases By 8.4%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,085,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 11,004,600 shares. Approximately 50.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 835,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $16.50 on Friday. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Petmed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the first quarter worth $244,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the first quarter worth $341,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Craig Hallum cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.