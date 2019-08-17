Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expands By 8.6%

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,438,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 1,324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ORLY traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.64. The company had a trading volume of 489,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,712. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $314.14 and a 52 week high of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,301 shares of company stock worth $479,036. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

