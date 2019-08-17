Short Interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Decreases By 7.5%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,007,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 6,494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at $641,977.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 639.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $155,000.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

