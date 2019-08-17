Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 7.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 302,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,135. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

