Short Interest in China Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Expands By 5.2%

China Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Bat Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Bat Group worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 98,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,434. China Bat Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

China Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. China Bat Group had a negative return on equity of 114.41% and a net margin of 713.39%.

About China Bat Group

China Bat Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in the People's Republic of China. It provides direct loans, including secured loans comprising guarantee-backed loans, collateral-backed loans, and pledge-backed loans. China Commercial Credit, Inc also offers financial guarantee services to third party lenders; and financial leasing services.

