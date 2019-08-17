Sharder (SS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,637.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $796,498.00 and $88,637.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00267994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.01306374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00094455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OTCBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

