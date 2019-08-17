Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $105.20. Serica Energy shares last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 229,706 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 159 ($2.08) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $277.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.48.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.