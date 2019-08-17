SelfSell (SSC) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. During the last week, SelfSell has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $1.54 million and $1.79 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034748 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

