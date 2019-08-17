Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 43,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,695. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

