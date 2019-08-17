SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on SEA from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

SE stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $578.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,980,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $2,540,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $17,640,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $23,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

