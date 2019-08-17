Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 78,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,632,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 659,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.