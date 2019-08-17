SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3,456.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,162 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $92,341,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $81,542,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,703,000 after acquiring an additional 253,552 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 476,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,136 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.

Shares of SBAC opened at $260.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 6,453 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $1,353,258.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,382 shares of company stock worth $17,887,345. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

