Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives €145.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €145.94 ($169.70).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of FRA SRT3 traded up €4.20 ($4.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €172.20 ($200.23). 63,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €163.78. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

