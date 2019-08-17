Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

