Sandy Spring Bank Sells 550 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 281.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

