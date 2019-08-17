Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

