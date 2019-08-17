Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 767,188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 152.3% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 328,879 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

