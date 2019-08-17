Sandy Spring Bank Buys 67 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $151.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

