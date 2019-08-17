Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 100 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.