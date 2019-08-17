SAKECOIN (SAKE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SAKECOIN (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, SAKECOIN has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. SAKECOIN has a market capitalization of $15,270.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of SAKECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAKECOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01305071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00094583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About SAKECOIN

SAKECOIN’s total supply is 9,736,311,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,377,532,014 tokens. SAKECOIN’s official Twitter account is @SAKE_COIN . The official website for SAKECOIN is www.sakecoin.info/english

Buying and Selling SAKECOIN

SAKECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAKECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAKECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAKECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

