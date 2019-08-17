SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0903 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $240.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00891789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00249039 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

