S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

ETR:SANT opened at €17.95 ($20.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. S&T has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 52 week high of €28.06 ($32.63).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

