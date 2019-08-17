Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Ross Stores worth $148,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

