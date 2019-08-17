Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.30. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 80,508 shares traded.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

