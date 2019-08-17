Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RMNI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 95,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $316.70 million and a PE ratio of 36.62.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 173,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $901,923.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,068 shares of company stock worth $3,809,889. 64.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

