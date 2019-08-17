Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $983,000 in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.92% of Park City Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Park City Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $99.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.