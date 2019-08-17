Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,556. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

