Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases 1,171 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,319,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

EAGG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.43. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $54.54.

