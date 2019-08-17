Research Analysts Set Expectations for Akero Therapeutics’ FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.85).

AKRO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Seth Loring Harrison acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

