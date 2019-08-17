Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,913. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

