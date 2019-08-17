Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.87 ($80.08).

RNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €0.54 ($0.63) on Friday, reaching €48.35 ($56.22). 1,094,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €51.89. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

