Relex (RLX) Reaches Market Cap of $344,667.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Relex has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. Relex has a total market capitalization of $344,667.00 and $1,379.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00268327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.01315213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,835,854,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

